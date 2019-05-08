PM Narendra Modi in Haryana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived Haryana to seek votes for his Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of polling scheduled to take place in the state on Sunday, May 12, 2019. So far the prime minister has addressed two of the three BJP rallies -- first in Haryana's Fatehabad and then in Kurukshetra. He will then return to the capital Delhi where he will address his third poll rally at Ramlila Maidan.

PM Narendra Modi in Haryana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived Haryana to seek votes for his Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of polling scheduled to take place in the state on Sunday, May 12, 2019. So far the prime minister has addressed two of the three BJP rallies — first in Haryana’s Fatehabad and then in Kurukshetra. He will then return to the capital Delhi where he will address his third poll rally at Ramlila Maidan. While speaking at the rallies in Haryana, PM Modi took multiple potshots at the Congress.

In a rally at Fatehabad, a Lok Sabha constituency in Sirsa, PM Modi launched a veiled attack at Senior Congress leader and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath saying that the Congress had been rewarding those involved in the 1984 riots. Recalling the 1984 Sikh riots, the prime minister said that thousands of Sikhs were killed on the command of the Congress and none of them received justice after all these years.

Talking lengths about the work that his party has done in the past, PM Modi claimed that the BJP has already started the process to ensure punishment to those who have been involved in the 1984 riots. He added that it was the BJP that implemented One Rank, One Pension scheme.

He further attacked the Congress saying the Congress never had a strong defence policy. “Before 2014, there were terror attacks but the weak Congress govt used to only give statements,” said PM Modi.

The prime minister also noted that it was the BJP that made the UN declare Masood Azhar a global terrorist. He added that Congress failed to make it happen after 5-6 years of trying as they did not have a clear policy on it.

PM Modi also spoke at a rally in Kurukshetra where he lashed out at the Opposition multiple times. The PM Modi also targetted Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after he likened him to Duryodhana saying the party insulted Ramayana and Mahabharata.

