Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Jaipur for Pradhan Mantri Jansanwad programme' at Amrudoon ka Bagh to lay the foundation of urban 13 infrastructure projects and and to address around 2.5 beneficiaries of welfare schemes. Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje will accompany the PM at the rally.

PM Modi begins his speech by saying, he salutes this brave land

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Jaipur to lay the foundation stone for 13 infrastructure projects and is expected to address around 2.5 beneficiaries of central and state-run welfare schemes. PM at the ‘Pradhan Mantri Jansanwad programme’ at Amrudoon ka Bagh in the city will have a meeting with the beneficiaries of many schemes, including Ujjwala Yojana, the Pradhan Mantri Samwad Yojana. PM Modi began his speech by saying, “I salute this brave land.” He further said that Rajasthan has always inspired people from all over the country, and history is full of evidence of this.

PM laid emphasis on the recent hike of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers saying that it was nearly twice than the previous one.

He further said that according to a recent international survey over 5 crore people have been pulled out of poverty in the past 2 years.

At the mega rally, PM Modi launched a scathing attack at the Opposition, saying that there’s a class that gets irritated with Modi’s name and his work.

He also hit out at the Congress, by saying that many Congress leaders are out on bail and people have started calling them ‘Bail-gaadi.’

The mega rally comes ahead of elections in Rajasthan later this year. Besides, Rajasthan. Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh will also be going to the polls.

