PM Narendra Modi in J&K Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived in Jammu and Kashmir and dedicated several development projects to the people of the state. The prime minister will lay of the foundation stones of two All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Vijaypur and Awantipora. Prime Minister address a public rally in Leh. He will also launch the University of Ladakh, which will be the first ever university in Ladakh region, established under the University of Ladakh Act 2018. This will be the first visit of PM Modi to Jammu and Kashmir after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) withdrew its support to the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in June last year. PM Modi is likely to announce that Jammu and Kashmir has become the first state to have 100% electrification under the Narendra Modi government’s Saubhagya Scheme.
The state security agencies have deployed heavy force in the state ahead of prime minister’s visit. PM Modi’s is scheduled to attend a rally in Vijaypur, where the father of slain Armyman Aurangzeb, Mohammad Haneef, reportedly will join BJP. Mohammad Haneef has recently received the Shaurya Chakra award for his son Aurangzeb by Prime Minister.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the government has given a nod to the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi and farmers having land less than 5 acres will get money in their bank accounts directly thrice a year.
Talking about the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, which was announced in the Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, PM Modi said that the benefits of the scheme will reach lakhs of farmers of Leh-Ladakh region.
In his speech, PM talked about the changes in Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Act. PM said the council has been given more rights concerning the expenditures and now the LAHDC can release the money sent for the region’s development.
Addressing thousands of citizens in Leh, PM Modi said, "Our government works very fast. The culture of delays in works have been left behind. In the next five years, the delay in any kind of work will be extracted from the country."
Before inaugurating the development projects in the Jammu and Kashmir's Leh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the local residents and shared the warm greetings.
#WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets locals in Leh. PM will lay foundation stone of new terminal building of the Airport in Leh, later today. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/4ZkeYC17Eq— ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2019
In his speech in Leh, PM Modi said that once the Bilaspur-Manali-Leh rail work is completed, the distance between Delhi to Leh will be reduced. Which will help to promote the tourism sector of the state.
PM Modi in Leh: Once Bilaspur-Manali-Leh rail line is completed, the distance from Delhi to Leh will be reduced. It will also benefit the tourism sector. Protected Area Permit's validity has been increased to 15 days, now tourists will be able to enjoy their journey to Leh. #J&K pic.twitter.com/TWvtZMQIVP— ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2019
Addressing a public meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Interim Budget 2019 presented by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal.
बजट में ST वेलफेयर के लिए लगभग 30% की बढ़ोतरी की गई है और दलितों के विकास के लिए लगभग 35% अधिक बजट का आवंटन इस बार किया गया है: पीएम श्री @narendramodi #NaMoInJK pic.twitter.com/ORa3rLPGAY— BJP (@BJP4India) February 3, 2019
The security has been beefed up in the state in view to Prime Minister's visit. According to the reports, Internet services were suspended ahead of PM's visit.
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates IIMC
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Indian Institue of Mass Communication and the University of Ladakh today. Prime Minister addressed thousands of citizens in Leh.