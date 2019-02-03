PM Narendra Modi in J&K Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a public gathering in Jammu and Kashmir's Leh. Prime Minister is scheduled to dedicated several development projects including 2 All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Vijaypur and Awantipora and University in Ladakh.

PM Narendra Modi in J&K Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived in Jammu and Kashmir and dedicated several development projects to the people of the state. The prime minister will lay of the foundation stones of two All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Vijaypur and Awantipora. Prime Minister address a public rally in Leh. He will also launch the University of Ladakh, which will be the first ever university in Ladakh region, established under the University of Ladakh Act 2018. This will be the first visit of PM Modi to Jammu and Kashmir after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) withdrew its support to the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in June last year. PM Modi is likely to announce that Jammu and Kashmir has become the first state to have 100% electrification under the Narendra Modi government’s Saubhagya Scheme.

The state security agencies have deployed heavy force in the state ahead of prime minister’s visit. PM Modi’s is scheduled to attend a rally in Vijaypur, where the father of slain Armyman Aurangzeb, Mohammad Haneef, reportedly will join BJP. Mohammad Haneef has recently received the Shaurya Chakra award for his son Aurangzeb by Prime Minister.

Here are the LIVE updates of PM Narendra Modi’s J&K visit:

