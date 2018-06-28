PM Narendra Modi in Maghar Live updates: Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived Eastern Uttar Pradesh's Maghar town, where he will lay the foundation stone of Sant Kabir Academy, which will mark Kabir's teachings and philosophy. He will then address a rally and is expected to launch the BJP's campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. PM Modi was attended by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath at the Lucknow airport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Thursday arrived Eastern Uttar Pradesh’s Maghar town where he will address a rally and lay a foundation stone of the Sant Kabir Academy. Besides this, he also offered a chadar at the Kabir mazaar. After that, PM Modi will be taken to a round of the mausoleum of Sant Kabir Das. PM Modi was received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. He also laid the foundation stone of the Sant Kabir Das Academy in Maghar.

Here are the LIVE updates of PM Narendra Modi visit to Maghar:

12:25am: Taking a jibe at the Congress and other opposition parties, PM Modi said that the ones who promulgated emergency and those who restrained have come together for the greed of power. he added that they are just looking after the profit of their family and not society.

12:13am: PM Modi said that Sant Kabir scrapped the concept of caste system from the society. He added that Kabir showed us a way to god by removing the ego from ourselves.

11:53am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the rally in Maghar. Acknowledging Sant Kabir’s efforts to transform the society, PM Modi said that he submits himself to Mahatma Kabir, whose reflection of the guiding, equanimity and harmony is giving directions to the society for centuries.

11:08am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid the foundation stone of Kabir Academy at Maghar, NDTV reported.

LIVE : PM Modi lays foundation stone of Kabir Academy at Maghar, UP. #PMInMaghar https://t.co/J6wubAUmaI — BJP (@BJP4India) June 28, 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Lucknow. He will attend multiple events in Sant Kabir Nagar district's Maghar today. pic.twitter.com/VJvaNLEiaA — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 28, 2018

LIVE : PM Modi is addressing a public meeting at Maghar, UP. #PMInMaghar https://t.co/nRHmsxdgTj — BJP (@BJP4India) June 28, 2018

