The most awaited episode of Discovery’s survival TV series Man vs Wild will be aired on Monday 9 pm. In the special episode, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will appear along with the British host Bear Grylls. Fans are excited to watch the episode which has been shoot in Uttrakhand’s Jim Corbett National Park. Along with Prime Minister’s followers, Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn are also excited to watch the show and how PM Modi deals the rigorous situations.

Sharing their excitement on Twitter, Akshay Kumar said besides being a unique show, Man vs Wild is full of adventure and adrenaline. The show sheds light upon pressing issues like climate change and ways to protect our planet. Tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the show host Bear Grylls, Akshay Kumar encouraged people to watch the show at 9 pm tonight on Discovery channel.

Besides being a unique show high on adventure and adrenaline, it will also shed light upon pressing issues like climate change and ways to protect our planet. Looking forward to watching our Hon. PM @narendramodi ji on Man Vs Wild with @BearGrylls tonight at 9 pm on @DiscoveryIN — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 12, 2019

Retweeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet, actor Ajay Devgn wrote, “Call of the day!” Earlier the day, PM Modi shared Bear Grylls’s promotional post with saying what’s better than the lush green jungles, standing in the midst of Mother Nature to talk about environmental conservation and climatic changes. “Do join at 9 PM tonight!” PM Modi said.”

The trailer of the show has already received a thumping response, in which, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing river rafting, walking in the le with Bear Grylls and talking about nature’s beauty. The show will be broadcast in over 180 countries and Indians and PM Modi fans around the world are keen to watch the show.

