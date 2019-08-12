Man vs Wild: The special episode of Bear Grylls's adventure show Man vs Wild featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be broadcast tonight at 9 pm (IST). PM Modi fans can watch the show on live on Discovery Channel or stream it online @ discoverychannel.co.in.

Man vs Wild: Akshay Kumar shares his excitement over watching PM Narendra Modi on Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls

Man vs Wild: The most awaited episode of Discovery channel’s famous adventure show Man vs Wild, hosted by British anchor Bear Grylls, featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be aired tonight, August 12, at 9 pm. The show will be broadcast in more than 180 countries and hours before its world release, host Bear Grylls, in a tweet, shared a picture with PM Modi, in which, he can be seen taking a selfie. Grylls captioned the photo, let’s do all possible things to protect the planet, promote peace and encourage a Never Give Up Spirit.

Encouraging his followers to watch the show, PM Modi, on micro-blogging site, said do join at 9 PM tonight. In his tweet, Prime Minister said what’s better than the lush green jungles of India. Standing in the midst of Mother Nature to throw light on environmental conservation and climate change.

What better than the lush green jungles of India, in the midst of Mother Nature to throw light on environmental conservation and climate change..Do join at 9 PM tonight! https://t.co/RdndTgUtCF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 12, 2019

Reports say the special episode of Man vs Wild was shot in India’s Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. The trailer of the show has already garnered millions of views and is liked by thousands of PM Modi and Man vs Wild show fans.

The Discovery Networks will air the show globally on more than 12 platforms and TV channels like Discovery Science, Discovery Kids, Discovery Tamil, Animal Planet, Discovery Turbo, TLC, JEET Prime in SD quality, while Discovery HD World, JEET Prime HD, Animal Planet HD World, and TLC HD World will provide the show in High-Definition quality.

Viewers can also watch the special episode online by simply logging on to the official website of Discovery Channel @ discoverychannel.co.in.

