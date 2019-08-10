Prime Minister Narendra Modi will appear on the survival television series Man vs Wild hosted by British adventurer Bear Grylls. Here is all the information about the timing, date and other details of the show.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will appear on the television screen with British adventurer and host of the show Man vs Wild Bear Grylls on Discovery Channel. A few days back, Grylls shared a teaser of the episode on his Twitter account where he can be seen collaborating with PM Modi. However, the teaser went viral on social media where the British adventurer captioned that the episode will be showcased in 180 countries and people will get to know the unknown side of PM Modi.

In a recent video clip released by the channel, PM Modi can be seen sharing his experiences, where he said, he has lived amidst nature, mountains and forests for years and it has a massive impact on him. He added, whenever he gets the chance to work in any special programme based on life beyond politics, it makes him excited and intrugued.

PM Modi added Indian people know how to maintain personal hygiene but the poeple of our country need to learn how to keep a good habit to maintain social hygiene. Mahatma Gandhi has done it successfully and India will succeed in this in coming future.

When the Man vs Wild special episode featuring PM Modi will start?

The Man vs Wild special episode featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be showcased on August 12 at 9 pm in 180 countries across the globe.

Where to watch the Man vs Wild special episode featuring PM Modi on TV?

The episode will be aired on August 12 on Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, Discovery HD World, Animal Planet HD World, TLC HD World, TLC, JEET Prime HD, JEET Prime, Discovery Turbo.

The episode will be telecasted in 8 languages including English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telegu, Malayalam, Kannada and Marathi.

