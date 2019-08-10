Prime Minister Narendra Modi will appear on the popular survival television series, Man vs Wild. The host of the show Bear Grylls recently praised PM Modihis calm and composed nature in every situation.

British adventurer and survival television series Man vs Wild host Bear Grylls lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his calm and composed attitude even in the face of crisis. Bear Grylls who can be often seen eating unpalatable foods including weird insects and animals, said, there will be no eating of grubs in the special episode featuring Narendra Modi.

While talking to news agency ANI, the British adventurer said, PM Modi is a vegetarian, so there will be no off-putting food in the episode.

Grylls said, PM Modi spent his earlier years in the wild, so he was quite comfortable. He added, it is not necessary to depend upon animals and insects for feeding in wild, varieties of fruits and herbs can also work as an alternative.

Grylls said PM Modi was unbelievably calm during filming. He further added, PM Modi is someone who really cares for the environment and that is the reason why he came on the show. He spent time in the wild as a younger guy.

The 45-years-old British adventure-junkie said that he was surprised seeing how calm and comfortable he was in the middle of the jungle.

However, the special episode of the wildlife show Man vs Wild will be broadcasted on August 12 at 9 pm on Discovery India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bear Grylls can be seen together spending time out in the wildlife of Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. Grylls also said that the people will be able to see the unknown side of PM Modi as they both ventures into Indian wildlife to create awareness about global warming and the animal conversation.

