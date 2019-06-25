PM Narendra Modi in Parliament: Prime Minister said his government wants to take India to new heights. PM Modi said India has witnessed strong mandate after years. PM said voters judged us and voted us for the second time. The 2019 mandate is proof of government's good performance in the last 5-years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Lok Sabha today, June 25 and during the motion of thanks and said his government wants to take India to new heights. PM talked about Modi government 2.0’s future plans for the next 5 years. Talking about BJP’s thumping victory in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections 2019, PM Modi said India has witnessed strong mandate after years. He said by electing a strong government, voters of the country showed that they care about their nation.

PM is also expected to speak on the issues raised by the President of India Ram Nath Kovind last week while addressing both the houses.

Earlier on Monday, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had said that BJP returned to power as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a very big salesman and the Congress failed to gain grounds in the 2019 general election as it could not market its products. Chowdhury was speaking on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address when he had crossed the line and had said “Ganga and ganda naali (dirty drainage) can’t be compared” while indirectly taking on PM Modi and his government.

