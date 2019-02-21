PM Narendra Modi in South Korea: This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second visit to the country since last year. Both PM Modi and President Moon Jae-in will review recent developments in bilateral relations. PM Modi will address India-Korea Business Symposium, launch India-Korea start-up hub and unveil the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at varsity in Seoul.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in a two-day visit to South Korea in order to develop bilateral relationship between the two counties with President Moon Jae-in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in South Korea for a two-day visit in order to bolster strategic and trade ties with the country. This is PM Modi’s second visit since last year. Both PM Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae-in will review recent developments in bilateral relations. The meeting also provides an opportunity to exchange views on regional and international issues of common interest with the objective of further strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries based on shared values and interests.

Vijay Thakur Singh, Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, said the visit is only for 30 hours but it is compressed with a number of engagements scheduled with the South Korean leadership, businesses and other stakeholders.

#WATCH South Korea: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Seoul. He is on a two-day visit to the country. pic.twitter.com/wevx9t6Iyo — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2019

#WATCH South Korea: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets members of the Indian community at Lotte Hotel in Seoul. He is on a two-day visit to the country. pic.twitter.com/qTUCUEq7tc — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2019

South Korea: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets members of the Indian community at Lotte Hotel in Seoul. He is on a two-day visit to the country. pic.twitter.com/g2u1cYZWGV — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2019

Singh further said that PM Modi will address India-Korea Business Symposium and also launch India-Korea start-up hub. He will also unveil the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at varsity in Seoul, followed day holding talks with the Korean president on the next day

Prime Minister Modi will also be conferred the 2018 Seoul Peace Prize at a ceremony to be organised by the Seoul Peace Prize Cultural Foundation on February 22 for promoting peace and brotherhood at national and international levels. South Korea witnessed the visit of President Moon to India for a bilateral summit in July last year.

