PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that those criticising Budget 2019 are professional pessimists. Addressing a rally in Varanasi on the backdrop of launching BJP’s countrywide membership drive, the prime minister said that a section of people of has raised voices against the NDA II’s goal to become $ 5-trillion economy is 5 years. He added that some people have been asking him what was the need for this and why was it being done. He claimed that such section of people is called professional pessimists. PM Modi was also joined by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP working president JP Nadda.

The prime minister continued that every developed country has gone through struggles to reach where they are today, adding that it is India’s time now. He added that to reach $ 5 trillion, the economy of the country is required to be doubled, adding that those doubting India’s capability are unaware of the fact that Indians have never deterred from the hardships ahead of them.

PM Narendra Modi during BJP membership drive in Varanasi: More than the availability of water, the wastage and careless use of water are bigger problems. So be it use in homes or for irrigation, we have to stop the wastage of water pic.twitter.com/H3M1eWM9Je — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 6, 2019

Reiterating Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s key highlights from the Budget speech, PM Modi said that the Modi government is trying to build the infrastructure as per the requirements of the 21st century across the country.

He further stressed that people need to stop wasting water. He added that the Water Power Ministry has been established to provide water to every household and to benefit all those who travel a lot in search of water.

