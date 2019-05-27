PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the chemistry was ahead of the arithmetic during Lok Sabha elections 2019. While addressing the party cadres in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, PM Modi said that the political pundits would have to accept that the chemistry lies beyond poll arithmetic.

PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the chemistry was ahead of the arithmetic during Lok Sabha elections 2019. While addressing the party cadres in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi, PM Modi said that the political pundits would have to accept that the chemistry lies beyond poll arithmetic. PM Modi today visited his parliamentary constituency for the first time after BJP swept Lok Sabha elections 2019 with a huge margin. While thanking the party cadres, PM Modi talked at lengths about his party and its charismatic victory in the 2019 polls.

Taking a dig at the political pundits, the prime minister said that there is a misconception that the BJP is a Hindi-heartland party, however, the vote share in Ladakh, Kashmir Valley, and Kerala has gone up in the elections. Highlighting the back to back victories in Uttar Pradesh in 2014, 2017 and 2019, the PM said that the state has given a new direction to the politics. However, the political pundits were continuing to keep ignorant of the fact, added PM Modi. He added that either the political pundit should stay in the 20th century or accept the fact that chemistry lied beyond maths during 2019 polls.

Highlighting the incident where BJP workers were killed in Tripura, West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi said that the BJP faced two challenges during the elections. He said that party workers have been killed for their ideology. He said that the political untouchability is surging which is shameful and anti-democratic. He said it is only the BJP that respects the democracy and welcomes the Opposition with their critics.

While applauding the party cadres, PM Modi said that work and workers create wonders together. He said that the government and organisation requires a synergy between them to create wonders. While addressing the party cadres in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the politics is all about perception, however, hard work and transparency holds an upper hand over perception.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi reached Kashi Vishwanath and offered prayers at the temple. He was accompanied by BJP president Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

