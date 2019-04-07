PM Narendra Modi in West Bengal: PM Modi says Mamata Banerjee backs anti-nationals, betrayed people: Reacting to CM Mamata's allegation PM Narendra Modi said that CM Mamata Banerjee insulted the country when she supported the ones who raised slogans such as 'Bharat ke tukde tukde' and other slogans for dividing the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lashed out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for backing anti-nationals in the country. He further added that Mamata Banerjee is also scared and frustrated as the way she is holding rallies and campaigns for the forthcoming elections 2019. PM Narendra Modi also accused Mamata of betraying the trust of the people of the state. PM Modi’s public meeting in the Cooch Behar comes a day before his arch-rival Mamata’s rally at the border district.

Reacting to CM Mamata’s allegation PM Narendra Modi said that CM Mamata Banerjee insulted the country when she supported the ones who raised slogans such as ‘Bharat ke tukde tukde’ and other slogans for dividing the country.He said the BJP government at the Centre introduced the Citizenship Bill and made commendable effort to provide protection to the people across the country.

CM Mamata Banerjee’s latest tirade against the Modi government came on Saturday when she claimed the Election Commission’s decision to transfer four IPS officers including Kolkata and Bidhannagar police commissioners was taken at the behest of the BJP and not by the fair investigation.

#WATCH West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "…Didi zara dekh lo aur Dilli mein baithe huye log bhi zara dekh lo, ye kaisi lahar chal padi hai" as he talks about the crowd gathered at BJP's public rally in Cooch Behar. pic.twitter.com/6sO0DK82KR — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2019

The Election Commission had also ordered that the police officers who have been transferred will not be allowed to take part in any of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections duty. According to the reports, both the high ranking officers of the Kolkata police were said to be close to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. They were reportedly present in Mamata Banerjee’s dharna against the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The Prime Minister further hit out at the previous governments for allegedly not taking strict action against the terrorists and said that now the situation has changed adding that the Centre approved projects worth crores for Cooch Behar.

The Lok Sabha constituency of Cooch Behar will go to polls on April 11 in the first phase of polling in West Bengal.

