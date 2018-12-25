PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Bogibeel Bridge in Assam: For 21 years, residents of both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh have been waiting for the completion of the road-cum-rail bridge. According to reports, the bridge will reduce train travel time between Tinsukia in Assam to Arunachal Pradesh's Naharlagun by 10 hours. Currently, the train journey between Dibrugarh and Delhi, via Guwahati, takes around 37 hours, but due to the bridge, the journey will be shorter by three hours.

PM Narendra Modi dedicated the Bogibeel Bridge in Assam to the nation on Tuesday.

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Bogibeel Bridge in Assam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated Assam’s Bogibeel Bridge to the service of the nation on December 25, 2018, which is also marked by the government as Good Governance Day. The opening of the bridge is also seen as a tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the occasion of his 94th birth anniversary. Vajpayee had inaugurated the construction work of the bridge in 2002.

For 21 years, residents of both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh have been waiting for the completion of the road-cum-rail bridge. According to reports, the bridge will reduce train travel time between Tinsukia in Assam to Arunachal Pradesh’s Naharlagun by 10 hours. Currently, the train journey between Dibrugarh and Delhi, via Guwahati, takes around 37 hours, but due to the bridge, the journey will be shorter by three hours.

– Bogibeel is termed as the fourth road-cum-rail bridge on the Brahmaputra river in Assam and the 5th longest bridge above water in the country after Dhola Sadiya Bridge (9,150m), Dibang River Bridge (6,200m), Mahatma Gandhi Setu (5,750m) and Bandra-Worli Sea Link (5,600m).

– The new bridge will provide connectivity to nearly five million people residing in Upper Assam and Arunachal Pradesh and improve logistics along the India-China border.

– JD(S) national president and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda had laid the foundation stone of the bridge in January 1997. Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee inaugurated the construction work in 2002. In 2007, former prime minister Manmohan Singh granted the bridge a national project status.

– While Gammon India Ltd constructed the sub-structure of the bridge in 2008, Hindustan Construction Company and Germany-based DSD Brouckenbau and VNR Infrastructures build the superstructure.

– A total of 39 spans of 125 m and a superstructure of composite welded steel truss and reinforced concrete were used to construct the bridge.

– Bogibeel Bridge is the country’s first fully welded road-cum-rail bridge which used the same technology that was used to construct The Bridge which links Sweden and Denmark.

– The bridge is designed to carry a double line 5 ft 6-inch broad gauge railway on the lower deck and a 3-lane road on the upper deck.

– The bridge will facilitate movement of heavy military equipment and drastically cut time for induction of troops and logistics along the India-China border.

– It stands 32 metres above the water’s surface.

– The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is responsible for some outstanding engineering marvels.

