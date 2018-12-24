PM Narendra Modi inaugurates IIT-Bhubaneswar, lays foundation stone of IISER & other development projects in Odisha: The prime minister thanked the people of Odisha with providing him with the opportunity to dedicate IIT Bhubaneswar to the youth. He said the grand campus of the educational institute, which has been built at a cost of Rs 1260 crores, will not only be a centre of dreams for the youth of Odisha but will also generate employment opportunities. The PM also announced that the Centre will develop the IISER in Berhampur which is estimated to cost Rs 1,583 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked the people of Odisha for providing him the opportunity to dedicate IIT Bhubaneswar to the youth. (Photo: ANI)

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates IIT-Bhubaneswar, lays foundation stone of IISER & other development projects in Odisha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new campus of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) in Bhubaneswar, laid foundation stone of the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) and other development projects in Odisha on Monday. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and other senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were also present during the event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate projects worth over Rs 14,500 crore in Odisha today.

The prime minister thanked the people of Odisha with providing him with the opportunity to dedicate IIT Bhubaneswar to the youth. He said the grand campus of the educational institute, which has been built at a cost of Rs 1260 crores, will not only be a centre of dreams for the youth of Odisha but will also generate employment opportunities. The PM also announced that the Centre will develop the IISER in Berhampur which is estimated to cost Rs 1,583 crore. Apart from that Modi also inaugurated the 100-bedded ESIC hospital in Bhubaneshwar. The hospital has been built at a cost of Rs 73.5 crore.

Watch LIVE: PM @narendramodi inaugurates IIT Bhubaneswar, lays foundation stone of IISER & other development projects. #ModiAasuchanti https://t.co/drUk8xb8oK — BJP (@BJP4India) December 24, 2018

PM Modi today inaugurated the Paradip-Hyderabad and Angul -Bokaro (in Jharkhand) gas pipeline projects to facilitate sufficient supply of oil and gas in and around Odisha under the Urja Ganja Yojana on Monday. The projected cost of the pipeline projects is Rs 3,800 crore and Rs 3,437 crore, respectively. He laid the foundation stone of a six-lane stretch on the National Highway-16 at a cost of Rsa 2,200 crore and a four-lane stretch of National Highway-4 between Cuttack and Angul.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also released a postage stamp and a commemorative coin on the bicentenary of 1817 Paika Rebellion, along with Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. The Paika Rebellion was an armed uprising against the British East India Company’s rule in Odisha in 1817. He also inaugurated an archaeological museum at Lalitgiri, which is one of the earliest Buddhist settlements in Odisha situated 120 km north of Bhubaneshwar.

Bhubaneswar: PM Modi realeases a postage stamp and a commemorative coin on the bicentenary of 1817 Paika Rebellion, also present is Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. The Paika Rebellion was an armed uprising against the British East India Company's rule in Odisha in 1817. pic.twitter.com/ewVvw6lZUt — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2018

