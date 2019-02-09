PM Narendra Modi in Arunachal Pradesh: While congratulating the state and its chief minister, Modi in his address claimed that every household in Arunachal Pradesh has been electrified under the 'Saubhagya' scheme.

PM Narendra Modi in Arunachal Pradesh:: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed a public gathering and laid foundation of projects worth Rs 4,000 crore in Arunachal Pradesh’s Itanagar. Addressing a huge gathering, the prime minister launched a scathing attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi for neglecting the state for decades.

Highlighting the BJP government’s efforts, Modi said that during the last two years, almost 1,000 villages were connected by a network of roads in the northeastern state, adding that Itanagar was also connected with the rail links. He said the BJP is committed to change the scenario in the north-eastern state.

A total of 12 hydroelectric projects of 110 MW, a 24-hour channel Arun Prabha, Ayushman Bharat scheme and 50 health and wellness centres were inaugurated today and developmental projects worth Rs 13,000 crore is in progress. The PM also laid the foundation stone for the construction of Airport at Hollongi and inaugurated a retrofitted airport at Tezu.

While congratulating the state and its chief minister, Modi in his address claimed that every household in Arunachal Pradesh has been electrified under the ‘Saubhagya’ scheme.

Here are the highlights of PM Modi’s speech:

– BJP government allocated Rs 44,000 crore funds for Arunachal Pradesh which is double the amount provided by the previous government.

– Tezu airport was built over 50 years but no govt envisioned to connect people of the northeastern state with other parts of the country.

– BJP expanded the airport by spending around Rs 125 crore

– Arunachal Pradesh is a land of rising sun and confidence of the country.

Earlier, PM Modi was shown black flags and welcomed with “Modi go back” slogans by the protesters against the proposed Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Assam.

