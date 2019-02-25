PM Narendra Modi inaugurates National War Memorial: In remembrance of the braveheart soldiers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the National War Memorial in New Delhi today. The National War Memorial is being built with a cost of Rs 176 crores in 40 acres of land near India Gate.

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates National War Memorial: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the National War Memorial near India Gate in Delhi today. The reports suggest that the National War Memorial is constructed in around 40 acres land and will be dedicated to the soldiers for martyred while saving the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the National War Memorial by lighting the Amar Jawan Jyoti at the bottom of the stone-made obelisk. A senior defence official reported that the project has been executed at a cost of around Rs 176 crore.

Earlier, Prime Minister had spoken about the National War Memorial in his radio show Mann ki Baat saying such memorials for the war heroes is a pride of the country and he is surprised that how the country does not have such important memorial. Drawing inspiration from the Chakravyuh formation, the iconic memorial boasts of four thematic concentric circles with a tall ceremonial obelisk at its centre that will bear the eternal flame.

Delhi: PM Narendra Modi,Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the three Service Chiefs lays wreath at #NationalWarMemorial pic.twitter.com/ESozrT5qdd — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2019

The National War Memorial has been built to pay tribute to brave hearts who martyred for the country during the 1962 India-China War, 1947, 1965 and 1971 wars against Pakistan. The 1999 Kargil war and many other important times to save the country. It also commemorates those who died in the UN peacekeeping missions and during counter-insurgency operations.

The reports say that National War Memorial has names of more than 25,942 soldiers’ names. Today at the event the Prime Minister was accompanied by the Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

