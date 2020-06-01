PM Narendra Modi lauded SPIC MACAY's untiring efforts to organize this cultural initiative and likened it to serve as a ray of hope and offer strength and renewed spirit to the people of our country in this fight against the pandemic.

SPIC MACAY’s week-long online series was inaugurated today via video message by Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Mr. Narendra Modi. Addressing more than 50000 online participants from all over the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greatly admired the work done by this voluntary movement called SPIC MACAY. Other dignitaries who addressed the inaugural ceremony were Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prahlad Singh Patel, Shripad Yesso Naik.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi appreciated the initiative of SPIC MACAY for this unique digital cultural convention in the times of distress and despair due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He lauded SPIC MACAY’s untiring efforts to organize this cultural initiative and likened it to serve as a ray of hope and offer strength and renewed spirit to the people of our country in this fight against the pandemic.

He also extolled the values of Indian Classical Music, where the discipline, creativity and hope in music has been helping the common man of our country to recover from difficult times, situations and phases of life. Hence, he emphasized the need of cultural festivals and especially music, nature walk, heritage walk, literature, holistic food and Yoga.

He emphasized the value of Naad Yoga as a form of worship, sadhana, inner realization in turn offering service to humanity.

He congratulated the digital online mode of this convention which helps cross barriers of distance, language as someone from Bengal could learn the Music of Punjab and similarly a person in Punjab can learn South Indian Music.

During the current COVID-19 crisis, SPIC MACAY is making an effort to connect the youth with the living legends of classical music, dance, and other folk art forms. The objective is to give them a holistic exposure of our rich cultural heritage online, and provide them with an inspiring experience. This special series of ‘SPIC MACAY Anubhav’ is being conducted online from June 1st to 7th and will be streamed live on our YouTube

channel https://www.youtube.com/user/spicmacay.

Sitting at home yet in an ashram-like routine the participants will get an opportunity to connect with some of the greatest Gurus. Through various activities like classical music and dance concerts, lecture demonstrations, intensives, workshops, talks, Naad yoga,

Hatha Yoga, theatre, cinema classics, folk arts and crafts, cultural heritage and environmental interactions establishing a deep chord with Indian and world heritage.

SPIC MACAY’S Anubhav series started today i.e., 1st June 2020 live through it’s official YouTube channel for the series. It has received an overwhelming response with 50,000 registrations from India and abroad from students who are all set to devote a week to the Indian Culture and Arts, rather than entertainment. The first day started with the morning inaugural session with a keynote address.

After the session, the film ‘THE MAKING OF MAHATMA’ was screened. The film is an award winning classic featuring National

film awardees Pallavi Joshi and Rajit Kapur. Directed by Shri Shyam Benegal, the movie has completed 25 years since its making. The screening was followed by an interactive session with the Shri Shyam Benegal , an eminent and notable Indian director and screenwriter, considered as the founder of the movement of realistic and issue-based film making. Shri. Ranjit Kapoor Indian film Actor, Director and Lyricist along with Smt. Pallavi Joshi, an Indian film and television actress who played the roles of Mahatma Gandhi and Kasturba Gandhi respectively also joined the discussion.

An orientation session by Dr. Kiran Seth, founder of SPIC MACAY took place after the interactive session. The orientation is an integral part of SPIC MACAY where participants were addressed by the Dr. Kiran Seth. Senior volunteers of SPIC MACAY Sh. Pankaj Malhotra and Ms. Supriti also briefed participants on the guidelines and holistic learning approach to be followed throughout this week-long experience. SPIC MACAY believes that with this unique experience, each participating youth can aim to reach the summit of their inner Mount Everest.

The event was officially inaugurated at 4:00 p.m starting with an address by SPIC MACAY Chairperson Smt. Kunda

Mahurkar. This was followed by with webcast of a special message by Hon. Prime Minister Shri NARENDRA

MODI, and prior to that words of encouragement and best wishes by Union Minister of Law and Justice of India

Shri. Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy Shripad Naik and India’s Shepra to G20 and former Minister of Commerce & Industry and Civil Aviation Shri Suresh Prabhu.

Shri Suresh Prabhu in his speech congratulated SPIC MACAY for having worked tirelessly for years even with roadblocks, and for taking Indian culture to the masses. “You have

overcome the daunting coronavirus restrictions in hosting this event successfully. I must mention the beauty of SPIC MACAY is that we never see the real workers behind the curtains. We witness the programs, enjoy the performances of the artists, but we never come face to face with leaders like Dr Kiran Seth, Kunda Mahurkar, Arun Sahay, and the hundreds and thousands of volunteers. Those who have dedicated invaluable time of their lives. The inspiration to keep the culture and Hindustani music alive, which drives SPIC MACAY’s work, is known well to the great artists. Their synergy is great, and I would call SPIC MACAY as the keepers of the culture (संस्कृ ति रक्षक), while the artists as the culture

enhancer (संस्कृ ति वर्धक). I am thankful for you to take his message forward “

Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad in his speech appreciating the involvement of each and every educational institution be it big or small, he expressed his gratitude to SPIC MACAY’s founder, Dr. Kiran Seth for bringing together such an uplifting series in the times of crisis.” The organisation’s approach of reaching everyone in these times of crisis yet

staying grounded and bringing together each and every renowned artist to showcase their unique art and culture was also acknowledged.

The honorable minister of Ayush Shri Shripad Naik spoke how this gesture of SPIC MACAY is aligned with the objective of the national health policy and strategy towards universal health coverage.He congratulated SPIC MACAY for taking up such a noble initiative for the social healthcare during the Covid lockdown and thanked everyone involved in the program. He mentioned that the 7 day program will help the participants in mitigating mental stress and inculcating a healthy.

The special evening of Indian Classical Music started with a recital by Carnatic violin virtuoso T. N. Krishnan, one of the few instrumentalists whose music creates a nostalgic experience of a bygone era in the minds of his listeners. Apart from being famous

internationally, he holds distinguished academic positions. He has been honored with several titles and awards including Sangeetha Kalanidhi, Padma Bhushan and fellowship of the Sangeet

Natak Akademi.

The day’s proceedings will be concluded with a recital by Sangeet Martand Pt. Jasraj, Padma Vibhushan awardee and a doyen Indian classical vocalist of the

Mewati Gharana. Beginning his musical journey at the age of 14, his Dedication to Hindustani Classical Music,

his Sangeet Sadhana, has spanned more than 80 years.

He has several accolades and he is the first Indian musician to have a minor planet named after him. Pandit Jasraj is also the only musician who has performed in all the continents of the world.

