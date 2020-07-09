Prime Minister, via video conferencing on Wednesday, commended the work of NGOs and the social sector in Covid-19 relief work in his Lok Sabha constituency, lauded collective effort in ensuring food security and containment of the pandemic in Varanasi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with representatives of NGOs belonging to Varanasi via video conferencing on Thursday.

Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency is represented by the Prime Minister in Parliament.

The Prime Minister was seen speaking to various representatives of NGOs in Varanasi to learn about their efforts carried out during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

“All those who worked during this COVID-19 crisis, it is not that they only carried out their responsibilities. There was a fear, in such a situation coming forward voluntarily, this is a new form of service,” he said.

PM @narendramodi begins interaction with NGOs in Varanasi on relief efforts carried out during COVID-19. First representative to share his views with the Prime Minister is Sh. Gangadhar Upadhyay from Gayatri Pariwar Rachnatmak Trust. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 9, 2020

“This is the month of Sawan, in such a situation speaking with the people from Varanasi seems like a visit to Lord Bholenath. This is the blessings of Lord Bholenath that even during the COVID-19 crisis, our Varanasi is filled with hope and enthusiasm,” said Prime Minister Modi.

“Our Varanasi has fought through this challenging time with immense bravery. Today’s interaction is proof that no matter how big the crisis, the liveliness of the people here is unmatched. The coronavirus is nothing in front of the city that provides energy to the entire world,” he added.

“Our Varanasi has the blessings of both Baba Vishwanath and Maa Anapurna. Ever since Baba Vishwanath asked for a wish from Maa Anapurna, Kashi since then has been blessed that no one over here would ever go hungry,” the Prime Minister said.

“During the lockdown imposed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the residents of Varanasi and members of social organisations are going through their own efforts as well as by providing assistance to the district administration, ensured that food was available timely for everyone in need,” read a poster along with a tweet from the PMO.

India reported the highest single-day spike of 24,879 new positive cases and 487 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 7,67,296, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

