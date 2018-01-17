Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, who is on a 6-day India visit, will hold a roadshow along with PM Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will personally receive Israel PM Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu in Gujarat. Following the roadshow, both the leaders will attend a host of other events. PM Modi and his Israeli counterpart Netanyahu will also inaugurate iCreate Center at Deo Dholera Village in Ahmedabad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday (today) will hold a roadshow in Ahmedabad, Gujarat following with a host of events in the later part of the day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to roll out the red carpet for his close friend and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu who is currently on his 6-day India visit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will personally receive Israel PM Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu in Gujarat. Both the country heads will inaugurate iCreate Center at Deo Dholera Village in Ahmedabad. They will also dedicate a mobile water desalination van to Suigam Taluka, of Banaskantha district, via video link.

The 8-km long roadshow will commence from Ahmedabad airport and will end at Sabarmati Ashram. The administration has made tight security arrangements to make sure nothing goes wrong. Earlier on January 16 (Tuesday), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu along with his wife had visited Taj Mahal in Agra. He also had a meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Meeting upon Israeli PM, UP CM on Tuesday said, “A lot issues especially the exchange of technology in agriculture, irrigation, water and waste management in urban areas and other sectors were discussed. Overall it was a very positive meeting in the context of the betterment of the state’s youth & farmers & also the development of the state as a whole.”

#Gujarat Preparations underway for inauguration of icreate center at Deo Dholera Village in Ahmedabad; PM Modi and Israel PM Netanyahu to attend pic.twitter.com/eZRqL71bka — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2018

PM to receive Israel PM Netanyahu & his wife Sara Netanyahu in Gujarat tomorrow. Both PMs to inaugurate iCreate Center at Deo Dholera Village in Ahmedabad. They'll also dedicate a mobile water desalination van to Suigam Taluka, of Banaskantha district, via video link. (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/rkGFeL79wk — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2018

Israeli PM Netanyahu while speaking on India-Israel relationship in Delhi on Tuesday had said, “Democracies bind and connect to each other in natural ways. I saw sympathy and friendship of people. When I walked in streets of India, just like in Agra, someone said to me, we are so happy that you are friends with our PM, we are friends with you & Israel. The alliance of democracies is important to secure our common future, I believe possibilities are endless. In this visit, we have discussed how we can strengthen our two nations in civilian, security and in every area.”