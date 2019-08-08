PM Narendra Modi Kashmir Article 370 LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his televised address at 8 pm on Thursday, promised all-round development and success for the people of Jammu and Kashmir just three days after the Centre abrogated Article 370 that grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Reminding the people of Jammu and Kashmir about the rich heritage of their culture and tradition, the prime minister urged them to take part in the development of the region with the help of technology to make Kashmir rich and prosperous. PM expressed hope that Kashmiri’s will nip terrorism in the bud and elect their own representatives for administration purposes.

Earlier, the All India Radio tweeted that PM Modi will address the nation at around 4 pm, however, the tweet was soon deleted. Meanwhile, the Parliament has passed the Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 abrogation bill on August 6, which sparked massive uproar from the Opposition. The Opposition hit out at the Centre for taking the unilateral decision that too without discussing it with the stakeholders. Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed in the Kashmir Valley and the Internet and mobile services have been banned.

Here are the PM Narendra Modi Kashmir Article 370 LIVE updates:

Live Updates

