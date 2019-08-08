PM Narendra Modi Kashmir Article 370 LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his televised address at 8 pm on Thursday, promised all-round development and success for the people of Jammu and Kashmir just three days after the Centre abrogated Article 370 that grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Reminding the people of Jammu and Kashmir about the rich heritage of their culture and tradition, the prime minister urged them to take part in the development of the region with the help of technology to make Kashmir rich and prosperous. PM expressed hope that Kashmiri’s will nip terrorism in the bud and elect their own representatives for administration purposes.
Earlier, the All India Radio tweeted that PM Modi will address the nation at around 4 pm, however, the tweet was soon deleted. Meanwhile, the Parliament has passed the Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 abrogation bill on August 6, which sparked massive uproar from the Opposition. The Opposition hit out at the Centre for taking the unilateral decision that too without discussing it with the stakeholders. Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed in the Kashmir Valley and the Internet and mobile services have been banned.
Here are the PM Narendra Modi Kashmir Article 370 LIVE updates:
Live Updates
Grateful to the forces, government, state police for keeping things calm: PM
Prime Minister wishes people of Jammu and Kashmir Eid Mubarak. He says that the government is taking care of the fact that people should not face any problem in celebrating Eid. He says that those residing outside Jammu and Kashmir wants to go home on Eid, will be given all possible help by the government. PM Modi says the govt is grateful to the forces, government, state police for keeping things calm.
People from all over, not only Bollywood, will come to shoot films in Kashmir: PM
PM Modi says when peace returns, people from all over, not only Bollywood, will come to shoot films in Kashmir. He says the innovative spirit of the youth of Ladakh will be encouraged, they will get better institutions for a good education. People will get good hospitals and infrastructure will be further modernized, says prime minister.
PM Modi asks the youth of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to rise to the occasion
PM Modi says recently held panchayat elections have made a difference in Jammu and Kashmir. He says the decades of dynasty rules have denied the youth an opportunity to rule. He asks the youth of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to rise to the occasion. He further asks the people of Jammu and Kashmir them to take charge of the development of their area.
Article 370 and Article 35A helped grow terrorism, separatism, nepotism and corruptions: PM
Modi said Article 370 and Article 35A helped grow terrorism, separatism, nepotism and massive corruptions...These Articles have been used as a weapon by Pakistan against Kashmiris and India. As many as 42,000 people have lost their lives due to terrorism and terror-related incidents, he said.
PM Modi assure people of JK that you can choose your representatives
Prime Minister says the people of Jammu and Kashmir will continue to choose their leaders and government. He further says that the decision that remained on paper are being actualized now. He assured people of Jammu and Kashmir that they will be provided with transparency while choosing their representatives.
Dreams of Patel, Vajpayee, Ambedkar have been fulfilled: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said as a nation and family, India has taken a historic decision and with the scrapping of Article 370, now all Indians can enjoy the same rights. The abrogation of Article 370 was a dream dreamt by Sardar Patel, Baba Saheb Dr BR Ambedkar, Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and crores of patriots is now a reality, he added.
Jammu and Kashmir govt employees to be benefitted by Article 370: PM Modi
PM Modi says that the Jammu and Kashmir government employees and police personnel don't get any benefits like their counterparts working in other union territories. He adds the government will promote PSUs and private firms to hire local youth in the UT while the army and other forces will hold recruitment rally.
Revocation of Article 370 will improve the present of the people of the state as well as their future: PM Modi
PM Modi said that the revocation of Article 370 will improve the present of the people of the state as well as their future now. He said that Article 370 denied development to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. He added that the Jammu and Kashmir will soon escape from the negative effects of Article 370 soon.
Article 370 Kashmir News: Pakistan to take matter to UNSC
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has announced that his country would take the matter of India scrapping Article 370 to the United Nations Security Council. The country has denied that it has not closed its airspace for civilians and the suspension of trade with India will not affect Pakistan's trade with Afghanistan. The neighbouring country said its commitment to complete Kartarpur Corridor stands while Samjhota Express service will be discontinued.
Over 42,000 people lost their lives in past 30 years: PM Modi
PM Modi says that Article 370 and Article 35 A have given terrorism, corruption to the nation. He added that it favored only a few dynasties. He says that over 42,000 people lost their lives in the past 30 years. The development of Jammu and Kashmir didn't speed up as it should have for the benefit of the people, PM Modi said.
PM Modi congratulates people on the abrogation of Article 370
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation in a special broadcast on national television and radio. beginning his address, PM Modi congratulated the nation over the historic decision to abrogate Article 370. He said that the losses due to Article 370 to children and people were not known.
70 terrorists and hardcore pro-Pakistan separatists from Kashmir valley shifted to Agra
It has been reported that around 70 terrorists and hardcore pro-Pakistan separatists from Kashmir valley have been shifted to Agra. The terrorists and separatists were shifted in a special plane provided by the Indian Air Force. Meanwhile, PM Modi will soon address the nation in a special broadcast on national television and radio