Congress targetted PM Narendra Modi for his Kedarnath visit. The opposition thinks Modi is using this spiritual journey as a tool to score political brownie points a day before the final phase of elections. Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said, true devotees sacrifice their ego, arrogance before going to the abode of God, not after laying a red carpet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Kedarnath shrine has come under attack from the Opposition as the latter thinks Modi is using this spiritual journey as a tool to score political brownie points. The Opposition, led by the Congres, launched a scathing attack on PM Narendra Modi for visiting the Kedarnath shrine just a day before the final phase of polling in the country and for walking on a “red carpet” in God’s abode. several Opposition leaders also made a bee line to mock Modi for getting clicked at the shrine while the Model Code of Conduct is still intact.

In a tweet, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, “True devotees sacrifice their ego and arrogance before going to the abode of God, not after laying a red carpet. Modi ji, hope you know that much.” Earlier, the Congress had lashed out at the Election Commission for clean chit given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his speeches. The party said it is now crystal clear that the Model Code of Conduct has become the ‘Modi Code of Conduct’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the nation to vote in the final phase of Lok Sabha election 2019. After spending 15 hours in solitude at isolated Garud Chatti cave at the Kedarnath Shrine, where he had gone on Saturday for meditation, the prime minister is expected to visit Badrinath Temple in Uttarakhand today on the second leg of his Kedarnath-Badrinath shrine journey. On Saturday, Modi offered prayers Kedarnath temple after campaigning for the seventh phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections ended in the country on Friday.

In a tweet, the PM said he is fortunate to visit the divine land that promotes spiritual values and his development mission in the holy land includes nature, environment and tourism (Mera saubhagya raha hai ki adhyatmik chetna ki bhoomi pe jaane ka mujhe kai varshon se awsar milta rahahai. Yahan ka mera jo development mission hai usmein prakriti, paryavaran aur paryatan hain).

PM Modi at Kedarnath said he doesn’t have any objection to the people of the nation travelling to foreign countries but they should also travel to see the different places in our country.” The PM also said that he has had a special relationship with Kedarnath. After the 2013 natural tragedy, the BJP government at the Centre has made a master-plan for the re-development of Kedarnath.

Modi embarked on a two-day journey to Uttarakhand on Saturday after the Election Commission of India (ECI) gave its nod to the PM’s proposed visit to Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines in the hill state. The PMO had sought the views of the ECI on the two-day official visit of Modi to Uttarakhand. However, the ECI has warned the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) not to violate the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) which is still in force, reports said.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App