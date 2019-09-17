Narendra Modi in Gujarat: Addressing the rally, Modi said in our culture, it is believed that development can be done while protecting the environment and it is evident in Kevadia.

Narendra Modi in Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed a mega rally in Gujarat’s Kevadia. Modi turned 69 today. Following his address, the prime minister also visited the temple of Lord Dattatreya at Garudeshwar village near Kevadia and met his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence in Gandhinagar to seek her blessings.

Addressing the rally, Modi said in our culture, it is believed that development can be done while protecting the environment and it is evident in Kevadia. Nature is dear to us and it is our jewel and we can witness this example in Kevadia, he added.

Speaking on the abrogation of Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Modi said the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh faced discrimination in the form of separatism and violence for 70 years. He said with active support from the people of Kashmir, Kargil and Ladakh, the government will succeed in shedding a new stream of development and trust.

मुझे पूरा विश्वास है कि जम्मू कश्मीर के, लद्दाख और कारगिल के लाखों साथियों के सक्रिय सहयोग से हम विकास और विश्वास की नई धारा बहाने में सफल होंगे: पीएम मोदी pic.twitter.com/G4taNf1MSa — BJP (@BJP4India) September 17, 2019

Paying tribute to Sardar Patel, Modi said September 17 is known as Hyderabad Mukti Divas and Patel’s efforts for the unity of India. On this day in the year 1948, Hyderabad was merged with India and now the city is contributing strongly in the progress and progress of the country, he added. The PM also said the country is witnessing the fulfilment of the great leader’s dream of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat and is trying to complete works that were left since independence.

In his speech, the PM also mentioned about the IIM-Ahmedabad study which revealed that micro-irrigation has resulted in water savings of up to 50 per cent in Gujarat, reduced fertilizer use by 25 per cent, reduced labour costs by 40 per cent and electricity savings.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday congratulated PM Modi on the occasion of his 69th birthday and posted a photograph of him visiting the Khalvani eco-tourism site at Kevadia.

The prime minister also offered prayer to river Narmada at Sardar Sarovar Dam site today.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App