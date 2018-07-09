Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Korean President Moon Jae-In will inaugurate the Samsung's new unit in Noida on Monday, July 9, 2018. Keeping PM Modi's visit in mind, Noida traffic police has announced many route diversions to avoid inconvenience to Delhi Noida commuters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday is scheduled to visit Noida on Monday, July 9, 2018. As per reports, PM Modi will inaugurate the new unit of Samsung in Sector 81 in Noida. Due to the Prime Minister’s visit, the authorities have diverted many routes to avoid traffic jams. According to sources, PM Narendra Modi will be accompanied by Korean President Korean President Moon Jae-in during the inaugural function.

The Noida traffic police has made special security arrangements for the Prime Minister visit and has announced diversion of routes from 4pm to 9pm on July 9, 2018. The authorities have advised commuters travelling Delhi-Noida to use NH24 to avoid the inconvenience. People using the Chilla gate route to reach Noida, Greater Noida West, Ghaziabad are also advised to use NH24.

*माननीय प्रधानमंत्री के भ्रमण कार्यक्रम के अंतर्गत यातायात एडवाइजरी*

माननीय प्रधानमंत्री व अन्य विशिष्ट अतीथिगणों के सड़क मार्ग से नोएड़ा भ्रमण के अवसर पर जन सामान्य से अनुरोध है कि दिनांक 09 जुलाई को सायं 1600 बजे से समय 1900 बजे तक सुरक्षा कारणों व यातायात असुविधा से…. pic.twitter.com/03KT5KF3yI — Noida Traffic Police (@noidatraffic) July 8, 2018

As per reports, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath has taken a review of the security arrangements for Prime Minister’s visit to Noida. An official reportedly said that CM Yogi reached Noida on Sunday and inspected the arrangements and preparations of the route from which the PM and Korean President will be travelling. CM Yogi also met administrators and police officers and directed them to take care of Prime Minister’s security arrangements.

ALSO READ:Mallikarjun Kharge slams Modi, says chaiwala is PM because Congress preserved democracy for 70 years

As per reports, Samsung currently manufactures around 60 million devices annually in India and the company is expecting to produce 120 million devices every year in the future.

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh: Gangster Munna Bajrangi shot dead in Baghpat jail

Samsung Noida in a statement said that expansion of the plant on an additional 35 acres of land adjacent to the current facility will double the production capacity of both mobile phones and refrigerators.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More