Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a fresh attack on Congress while addressing a public meeting in Puducherry on Sunday. He said that the nation was ruled by only one family directly and indirectly for 48 years before Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in the year 2014. He urged the people to dwell on what they had gained in past 48 months of BJP rule as compared to 48 years of Congress’ governance. “This one family has governed the nation for almost 48 years directly & indirectly. Our govt is going to complete 48 months in this May. You will have to think what did you gain or lose during those 48 years of one family as compared to 48 months of our govt,” the prime minister said. Mr Modi was referring to the terms of India’s first prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru, his daughter Indira Gandhi and her son Rajiv Gandhi.

“Our first prime minister had ruled the nation for 17 years. His daughter then governed for 14 years followed by her son who governed for five years. In the last 10 years, from 2004-14, you saw how this one family governed the nation through remote control,” he said. PM Modi is currently on a one-day visit to Puducherry. Earlier in the day, she paid a visit to Sri Aurobindo Ashram here and paid homage to its founder Sri Aurobindo. He also mediated at the spiritual place for few minutes.

During his address, the prime minister stressed that Puducherry was not able to develop due to the governance of inefficient parties. The prime minister further said that the central govt has allocated Rs 1,800 crore for the development of the Union Territory and that it had been declared as a smart city as well.

