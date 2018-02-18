The foundation stone for Navi Mumbai International Airport was laid by PM Narendra Modi on Sunday. During the ceremony, PM Modi said that the issue of the new airport had been pending for many years now. He added that several such projects were incomplete and the govt was aiming at their completion soon. On his visit, the prime minister also inaugurated the country's largest container terminal at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone for Navi Mumbai International Airport which is being built in a bid to share the burden of Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. While laying the foundation, PM Modi said that the issue of the new airport had been pending for many years now. He added that several such projects were incomplete and the govt was aiming at their completion soon.

During the ceremony, PM Modi further said that India’s aviation sector was lagging behind as compared to rest of the other world due to no aviation policy in past 70 years. He said that his govt had implemented the new policy to provide all-around connectivity to the remotest corners of India at affordable rates. “We want people wearing ‘hawai-chappal’ to be able to fly in a ‘hawai-jahaz’… the aviation sector has huge potential of giving over three-and-half times returns as from investment of Rs 100, we can get Rs 350 in a period of time by boosting trade and commerce, movement of people, tourism and all-round development,” he said.

On his visit to Mumbai, the prime minister also inaugurated the country’s largest container terminal at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), which has been built at the cost of Rs 4,719 crore. Later in the day, PM Modi inaugurated and addressed the Global Investors’ Summit-Magnetic Maharashtra: Convergence 2018. During his speech, PM Modi said that the constant efforts of his govt had been able to turn things for better and the country was now aiming at becoming a one trillion dollar economy by 2025.