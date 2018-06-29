Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the National Centre for Ageing at All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Friday. PM Modi will also dedicate 500 bedded New Emergency Block in Safdarjung Hospital. PM Modi is also expected to inaugurate Motorola tunnel built between AIIMS, Ansari Nagar and Trauma Centre today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid the foundation stone for the National Centre for Ageing at All India Institutes of Medical Sciences in the capital on June 29, 2018. According to a report, PM Narendra Modi will also inaugurate another Super Speciality Block consist of 555 beds in Safdarjung Hospital in the coming days. Not only that, the Prime Minister will also dedicate 500 bedded New Emergency Block in Safdarjung and 300 bedded Power Grid Vishram Sadan in AIIMS. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to inaugurate Motorola tunnel built between AIIMS, Ansari Nagar and Trauma Centre on Friday.

According to a report, more than 800 patients visit OPD of Safdarjung Hospital located in South Delhi. More than 1000 patients also visit the medical centre each day for consulting doctors regularly.

The newly constructed tunnel is expected to shorten the distance to reach the trauma centre and the patients in critical conditions can be swiftly transferred from the hospital to the trauma centre in less than 5 minutes. Earlier reaching the trauma centre from the hospital use to take more than half an hour. Reportedly, the construction of the tunnel was started in the year 2012 and has cost Rs 40 crore.

((UPDATING))…

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More