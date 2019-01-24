The third meeting of the panel, which also comprises Chief Justice Gogoi and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, was held at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. The meeting came after Mallikarjun Kharge asked the prime minister to urgently convene a meeting of the high-powered panel to decide a regular director of the CBI.

A high-powered select committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met to decide on new CBI chief but failed to reach a conclusion on the probable names. The third meeting of the panel, which also comprises Chief Justice Gogoi and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, was held at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. Another meeting of the Select Committee will be called soon, reports said.

1. The probable names for the top post of the primer investigative agency were shared with the panel members but they failed to decide the best suitable candidate out of them, reports claimed.

2. Around 12 names are being considered for the post of CBI Director and chiefs of the NIA, BSF and CISFs are also in the fray. Mallikarjun Kharge, however, said a list of 70 to 80 names was presented to the panel members at Thursday’s meeting.

3. The meeting came after Mallikarjun Kharge asked the prime minister to urgently convene another meeting of the high-powered panel to decide a regular director of the CBI.

4. The Opposition leader had alleged that all due procedures under the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act were not followed while appointing Nageswara Rao as interim director of the CBI.

5. The 1986-batch IPS officer of the Odisha cadre was appointed as interim director of the agency after PM-led panel shunted Alok Verma out of the agency. In the second meeting, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had sent Supreme Court judge Justice AK Sikri as his nominee.

