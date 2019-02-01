Earlier in the day, Attorney General KK Venugopal had told the Supreme Court that the high-powered committee will hold a meeting today to select a new CBI chief. The high-powered panel comprises Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

New CBI chief selection: The fourth meeting of the Selection Committee, which is headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the selection of new CBI chief will be held today. Earlier there were speculations that the high-powered panel meeting will take place on Monday. The news comes hours after the Supreme Court issued a notice to the BJP government at the Centre expressing its displeasure over the non-appointment of regular CBI Director till now. A bench comprising justices Arun Mishra and Naveen Sinha told the Centre that it should have appointed a regular CBI chief by now.

In its third meeting held on January 24, PM Modi-led panel had failed to select a new CBI chief. The Supreme Court was hearing a petition filed by NGO Common Cause against Centre's decision to appoint Nageswara Rao as interim chief of the premier investigative agency. The high-powered panel also comprises leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi. Meanwhile, ousted CBI chief Alok Verma may face departmental action after he failed to join his fresh posting as director general of fire services, civil defence and home guards. The Ministry of Home Affairs had asked him to take charge on January 31. The Supreme Court has also issued a notice to CBI interim chief Nageswara Rao after hearing a plea filed by DSP AK Bassi, challenging his transfer to Port Blair.

