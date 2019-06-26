Prime Minister Narendra Modi promises mob lynching victims justice: Speaking on the BJP's victory, Modi said he was saddened when some leaders said the BJP and allies won the elections but the country lost and democracy lost.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress and other Opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha after they blamed the ruling BJP government at the Centre over growing incidents mob lynching in the country. The prime minister was replying to the ‘Motion Of Thanks On the President’s Address’ in the Upper House.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief, Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for diverting attention on mob lynchings. In a statement, the AIMIM chief said the prime minister Modi can remember Shah Bano’s case but forgets to mention the names of mob lynching victims Tabrez Ansari, Akhlaq and Pehlu Khan. Similarly, first-time Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra tore into the Narendra Modi-led NDA government in her maiden speech in Lok Sabha on growing incidents mob lynchings, assaults on Muslims and the Ayodhya dispute on Tuesday when she rose up to oppose the Motion of Thanks.

The PM said he was pained by the lynching incident in Jharkhand but terming the entire state a “mob lynching hub” and insulting its people for a crime committed by a few people by some Rajya Sabha members is not fair. Nobody has the right to insult the state of Jharkhand, he added. Modi said he thinks Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad is having a blurred vision because he is seeing everything from a political point of view. Quoting prominent Urdu and Persian poet Ghalib, the PM said: “ta umr Ghalib ye bhool karta raha, dhool chehre pe thi,aaina saaf karta raha“.

Modi said he was saddened after some leaders said the BJP and its allies won the elections but the country and democracy lost. Questioning the rationale behind the argument “Congress’s loss is India’s loss”, the PM wanted to know if India has really lost in Wayanad, Rae Bareli, Trivandrum and why the Grand Old party failed to win even a single seat in 17 states.

Speaking on the Opposition’s allegation that the BJP government controlled the top media houses to win 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Modi questioned if the same logic applies to the Congress in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The PM also tore into the Opposition over the EVM issue and said this is not a healthy sign in a democracy. Neither his friends in the Congress have been able to digest the BJP’s landslide victory nor they have been able to accept their defeat, the PM added.

