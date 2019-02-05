PM Narendra Modi LPG Ujjwala Yojana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious scheme to liberate rural and poor women from toxic kitchen fumes has increased LPG connections and consumption in the country so much that India has become the second largest country in the world in terms of LPG connections and consumption. India pipped Japan to the second spot and only China remains above it. Under the PM Ujjwala scheme, which was launched on May 1, 2016, Modi government has given 7.38 crore gas connections so far in 715 districts of the country.

The Ujjwala scheme is considered to be a big reason for BJP’s resounding victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The PM Ujjwala Yojana has given an option of freeing the rural and poor women from cooking food on cow dung cakes and wood. The smoke emanating from the use of firewood, coal or cow dung cakes in the kitchen was having a bad effect on women’s health. The women taking advantage of the Ujjwala scheme also say that the LPG has reduced the time required for cooking and they are able to do other chores of the remaining time.

In 2017, China imported 17 million tons, India 12 million tons and Japan imported 12 million tons of LPG. India, China and Japan together account for 45 per cent of total LPG consumption in the world. India has now become the second largest country in the world with about 23 million LPG connections, in addition to imports as well as in consumption. All this has happened due to the Prime Minister Ujjwala Yojana, under which over 7 crore new LPG connections were distributed in the country in the last three years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Prime Minister Ujjwala Yojana on May 1, 2016, and had targeted that over 50 million people will be given connections under this scheme in three years. The government has given over seven crore connections, nearly 25 per cent more than the target, in 715 districts in three years. In the Interim Budget, the government has proposed to take the number of LPG connections in the country to 8 crore by March 2020. Petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan claims that LPG coverage in the country is 90 per cent, which was just 55 per cent in 2014 when the Modi government took over the reins of the country. In India, the number of LPG connections increased to 22.40 crore in 2017-18 which was 14.80 crore in 2014-15. Each year, there has been an increase of about 15 per cent in the number of connections, while the consumption has seen a rise of more than 8 per cent. The reason for the low growth in the rate of consumption is that under the Ujjwala scheme, the poor people are reluctant to go for an LPG refill again because they feel that wood is cheap and is easy to gather from nearby places. India currently consumes 22.5 million tons of LPG which is expected to rise to 30.3 million tons by 2030 and 40.6 million tons by 2040. The government of India gives LPG subsidy directly through Direct Benefit Transfer in the account of the beneficiaries. In the last three years, the government has transferred a subsidy of Rs 96 thousand crore to the people’s account through DBT.

