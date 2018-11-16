Ahead of assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed a public gathering in Shahdol. In his speech, PM Modi lashed out at opposition and said Congress manufactures lies and spreads it. But now people are more aware and they know about Congress’ lies. PM added that these polls are not about who would win or who would lose. These elections are about the welfare of the people of Madhya Pradesh. Narendra Modi_in on Twitter wrote, “Congress would never speak of the good being done in Madhya Pradesh under Shivraj Chouhan’s leadership. They would never mention about the women empowerment measures being taken by the state government.”
Challenge Congress, PM Modi said that he did a better job than previous government and leaders should give the account of every single rupee they had spent under Congress’ regim. Everyone should be accountable in this country. “Pai-pai ka hisaab dena chahiye ki nahi dena chahiye? Ek hi parivaar ki chaar peediyon ne desh ko kya diya? Ek chaiwale ne chaar saal mein kya diya…Aao ho jaaye muqabala,” PM in Shadol said.
Talking about the fight against corruptions Pm Modi said, “Even today, the Congress cries fowl of demonetisation. Why is it so? Because they faced the heat of demonetisation. I promise the people that our fight against corruption won’t end. “Those who have looted the poor, must return what they have looted,” said PM Modi in Shahdol.
