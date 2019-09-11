The Central government will provide Rs 12,652 crore for a period of five years till 2024 for the project that aims to control the foot and mouth disease by 2025 and eradication by 2030, reports said.

PM Narendra Modi launches projects worth Rs 12,652 crore to protect livestock, urges people to say Goodbye to single-use plastic: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the people to say Goodbye to single-use plastic. Addressing a huge gathering in Uttar Pradesh’s Matura, the prime minister said all of us should make efforts to rid our homes, offices, and workplaces of single-use plastic by October 2, 2019, which also happens to be Gandhi Jayanti. The PM appealed to self-help groups, civil society, individuals and others to join this mission and make India plastic-free. On the eve of World Environment Day, the country had pledged to eliminate plastic by 2022 which coincides with 75 years of our Independence. The prime minister also interacted with a number of waste collectors and told them the importance of segregating plastic from waste so that it doesn’t end up in the stomachs of bovines. Modi today launched the ambitious National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) in Mathura and a slew of government schemes for Uttar Pradesh farmers.

The Central government will provide Rs 12,652 crore for a period of five years till 2024 for the project that aims to control the foot and mouth disease by 2025 and eradication by 2030. A total of 500 million livestock will be vaccinated in the fight against foot and mouth disease. In a bid to protect them against Brucellosis disease, as many as 36 million female bovine calves will also be vaccinated annually under this programme. Today, the prime minister also launched nationwide workshops in Krishi Vigyan Kendras in all 687 districts of the country with artificial insemination of cattle.

Single-use plastics that include plastic bags, cups, plates, bottles, straws, wrappers, processed food packets and take away food containers. Of these, disposable foamed plates, cups, glasses are considered most dangerous as they don’t decompose easily. We use plastic bags, bottles and other products because they are cheap, durable, lightweight and easy to use but at the same time, we are oblivious to the side effects. Plastics take thousands of years to decompose, contaminate the groundwater, contain carcinogenic elements and clog airways of marine animals while they float on water.

The per capita annual consumption of plastic in India is likely to touch 20 kg by 2022, up from 11 kg in 2015. If we go by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, India generated about 26,000 tonnes of plastic waste daily in 2011 and 2012. Similarly, about 9 billion tonnes of plastic waste has been produced globally since 1950. This is equivalent to more than four Mount Everests of waste, reports said.

Bangladesh became the first country to ban single-use plastics in 2002. South Africa and Rwanda banned them in 2008. While Pakistan and China have announced steps to stop the use of single-use plastics, India still lags behind when it comes to imposing a blanket ban on them.

