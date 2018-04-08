Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that if opposition parties keep united in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi may lose its parliamentary constituency Varanasi. Congress president, who is touring poll-bound Karnataka attacked the BJP over recent Dalit protests across the country. Slamming Modi government, he said current ruling dispensation is a collapse which he has not seen in many years. Earlier today, hitting back at BJP chief Amit Shah over his recent controversial remark, Rahul said it shows their mentality towards Dalits.

Underlining opposition unity ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi on Sunday reiterated that even Narendra Modi will lose his parliamentary constituency Varanasi if his party, Samajwadi Party, and Bahujan Samaj Party. Speaking about the recent Dalit protests over alleged dilution of SC/ST act, Congress president said, “I don’t see saffron party winning the upcoming general election, we will go back to the normal. Hitting out at Modi-led NDA government at Centre, he said current ruling dispensation, a collapse not seen in many years. Now the opposition unity has reached a level, that it becomes impossible for BJP to win elections.

Talking about the recent coalition between the state parties, he said, “where BJP going to win seats?. We will take over Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Chattisgarh.” Currently, Rahul Gandhi is touring assembly poll-bound Karnataka. We are not egoistic, we don’t destroy lives, we don’t crush people – unlike BJP, added Gandhi. Slamming Modi and RSS, he said we will try to get the country out of the mess created by Prime Minister and its alma meter organisation. Alleging right-wing organisation for generating hatred and anger, Gandhi said they kill people for showing dissent.

Earlier today, hitting at BJP chief Amit Shah on his cats and dogs remark, Rahul Gandhi said his remarks were disrespectful and reflect his mentality for Dalits, tribals, minority”. Replying on Amit Shah’s comment Rahul Gandhi said, “They call entire opposition animals, see according to Amit Shah and the basic vision of the BJP RSS – there are only two non-animals in this country.

There is Mr Narendra Modi and there is Mr Amit Shah”. Addressing a public gathering in Karnataka Rahul Gandhi said that according to him there only 2 persons who worth everything, Mr Amit Shah, and Mr Prime Minister. “Who are worth anything, who understand everything and everybody else is a worthless person,” said Rahul.

