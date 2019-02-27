The prime minister said the government will not buckle under Pakistan pressure and the armed forces will give a befitting reply at the proper time. At the meeting, NSA Ajit Doval briefed PM Modi on a missing pilot of Indian Air Force who is at present in Pakistan's custody.

PM Narendra Modi meets chiefs of armed forces as India ponders action against Pakistan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held day-long back-to-back meetings with chiefs of Indian Army, Air Force and Navy in New Delhi, amid war fears with Pakistan. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and chiefs of intelligence agencies were also present at the meetings. PM Modi has reportedly given a free hand to armed forces regarding the time, place and how they want to move forward regarding the situation with Pakistan and the commanders will decide action on the ground.

The prime minister said the government will not buckle under Pakistan pressure and the armed forces will give a befitting reply at the proper time. At the meeting, NSA Ajit Doval briefed PM Modi on a missing pilot of Indian Air Force who is at present in Pakistan’s custody. The IAF official has been identified as Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said it expects the safe and immediate return of the IAF pilot

Earlier today, the government had confirmed that one IAF pilot is missing in action, following engagement between aircraft of India and Pakistan near the Line of Control earlier today. The government objected to what it called the unprovoked act of aggression by Pakistan and said its fighter aircraft targeted military installations in India. The Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan was also summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs to lodge a strong protest.

