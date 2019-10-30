As per the schedule shared by PMO, PM Narendra Modi would participate in Ekta Diwas Parade, visit a technology demonstration site and meet civil service officers on Sardar Patel's 144th birth anniversary in Gujarat on October 31.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived in Gujarat’s Raysan village in Gandhinagar to meet his mother. PM Modi takes his nonagenarian mother’s blessing before doing any big thing and this time again he did the same as he has been scheduled to attend Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 144th birth anniversary event at the Statue of Unity in Kevadiya on Thursday, October 31.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Modi has been scheduled to participate in the Ekta Diwas Parade, visit a technology demonstration site and would be interacting with civil service officers. October 31st has been observed as the national unity day and hundreds of people participate in a marathon called Run For Unity. In his last radio address, PM Modi had urged people to participate in the run for unity and make the event a big success.

PM Modi had said that the run for unity stands for country’s progress in one direction with collective aims for Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.

Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets his mother at her residence in Gandhinagar. pic.twitter.com/0MKC9A4B3Q — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2019

The Statue of Unity

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 182-metre tall statue has been built at the bank of Sardar Sarovar Dam which is called as the Statue of Unity. Sardar Patel’s Statue of Unity monument has been named in the Times 100 greatest structure for 2019 list. Reports said Modi would reach the Kevadiya colony on Thursday morning at 7:45 to pay tributes to India first Home Minister and India’s Iron Man.

On the auspicious occasion of 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Ekta Diwas Parade would be organised at the Parade Ground, in which, 48 police units would be participating from various states across the country.

Apart from the state police, ITBP, CRPF and BSF teams would also be participating in the event.

