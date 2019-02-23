PM Narendra Modi meets Home Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval over Kashmir situation: PM Narendra Modi meets Home Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval over Kashmir situation: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a meeting to discuss Kashmir issue on late Saturday evening. Reports said that the high-level meeting took place in New Delhi and several prominent ministers are reported to take part in the meeting. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval were also present during the meeting.

PM Narendra Modi meets Home Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval over Kashmir situation: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a meeting to discuss Kashmir issue on late Saturday evening. Reports said that the high-level meeting took place in New Delhi and several prominent ministers are reported to take part in the meeting. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval were also present during the meeting. The meeting has been called over the reports of Kashmiri youths who were being targeted across the country following the Pulwama terror attacks.

Coming to the meeting, the PM Modi is expected to discuss the security measures taken along the Line of Control (LoC). On the other hand, a ceasefire violation by Pakistan has been reported in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district at around 4:30 pm today.

While addressing a public rally in Rajasthan’s Tonk earlier in the morning, PM Modi said that India was fighting for Kashmir and not against Kashmir or Kashmiris. He added that the fight is against terrorism, which are the real enemies of humanity. He statements came in the wake of recent attacks on the Kashmiri youth. PM Modi urged not to continue such practices as Kashmiri youths are themselves the victims of terrorism.

