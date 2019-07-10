Prime Minister Narendra Modi on meeting United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, discussed ways to strengthen the economic and cultural relations between India and UAE. PM Modi conveyed his desire to the UAE Foreign Minister to step up cooperation in the sector of trade, energy and security. He also expressed his happiness at the growth of bilateral ties between the two countries.
The UAE foreign minister while extending the invitation to PM Modi for visiting their country conveyed that the relations between the two countries have never been this much better. He also outlined his country’s vision to enhance bilateral cooperation for mutual benefit of the citizens from both the countries.
The two nations have also agreed to build on better strategic links as well as strengthen their cooperation initiatives, especially in the Africa region.
The UAE is India’s 3rd-largest trade partner and the 4th-largest energy supplier. The country is an important ally and also home to the largest number of Indian community residing in the Gulf region. Recently in March, the UAE as the chair of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), had invited India as the Guest of Honour at the 46th Council of Foreign Ministers meet in Abu Dhabi. India being invited to the OIC meet was seen as a big diplomatic win for the country.