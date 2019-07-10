Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his meeting with UAE foreign minister reiterated his strong commitment to work with the Gulf nation in all spheres of cooperation, including trade, economy, energy and tourism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on meeting United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, discussed ways to strengthen the economic and cultural relations between India and UAE. PM Modi conveyed his desire to the UAE Foreign Minister to step up cooperation in the sector of trade, energy and security. He also expressed his happiness at the growth of bilateral ties between the two countries.

The UAE foreign minister while extending the invitation to PM Modi for visiting their country conveyed that the relations between the two countries have never been this much better. He also outlined his country’s vision to enhance bilateral cooperation for mutual benefit of the citizens from both the countries.

Had a great meeting with UAE’s Foreign Minister, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. We talked at length about further improving economic and cultural relations between India and UAE. @ABZayed pic.twitter.com/kD5tX3g7is — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 9, 2019

The two nations have also agreed to build on better strategic links as well as strengthen their cooperation initiatives, especially in the Africa region. Earlier on Monday, the UAE Foreign Minister had met his Indian counterpart, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The two leaders discussed bilateral ties related to trade and investment. The talks on energy, terrorism and defence cooperation also surfaced in the list.

The two leaders discussed bilateral issues related to trade and investment, defence and security, energy security, counter-terrorism & people to people contacts. Also shared perspectives on the regional situation. pic.twitter.com/wrBiA9Hzuw — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) July 8, 2019

The UAE is India’s 3rd-largest trade partner and the 4th-largest energy supplier. The country is an important ally and also home to the largest number of Indian community residing in the Gulf region. Recently in March, the UAE as the chair of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), had invited India as the Guest of Honour at the 46th Council of Foreign Ministers meet in Abu Dhabi. India being invited to the OIC meet was seen as a big diplomatic win for the country.

