The BJP is observing a "Black Day" to mark the 1975 Emergency. While addressing a gathering in Mumbai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that for the Congress no one, nothing and no constitution comes above the Family. He further accused the Congress of spreading lies and intolerance in the country for their political gains.

Hitting at the Congress and the Gandhi family, Prime Minister Narendra Mody on Monday said that nothing comes above the family for the Congress. Addressing a gathering in Mumbai, PM Modi said that the Congress believes in no constitution when it comes to the political gains of the family. He claimed that whenever the party feels that they are losing their hold on the chair of power, they start spreading rumours and lie. He asserted that the one of the biggest lie ever spread by the Congress claims that they are the only one who can save the country, which is according to them is sustaining in fear and intolerance.

While talking on the “Black Day” that has been observed by the BJP to mark the 1975 emergency, PM said that the party is observing the black day not just to criticise the Congress, but also to make the youth aware of what happened and its consequences.

He highlighted the fact that how the country was turned into one big jail just for power and servility of a family. He further added that during emergency everybody used to live in fear and the Constitution was misused for political gains.

He said that besides the freedom of the press that was banned during the emergency, the other art-works were also affected, citing the example of Kishore Kumar whose songs were not allowed to be broadcasted or played on the radio.

Taking a jibe at the Congress, Modi said that party has no internal democracy, so we cannot expect that the party will follow any ideals of a democracy.

He further added that the Congress has always remained indulged in spreading the fear of unknown. The Prime Minister concluded his address saying that the youth should understand what is freedom and how does it feel to live without it.

