Taunting it as naamdaar, Modi said that the Congress party has everyone either on bails or on anticipatory bail. He said Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law, Robert Vadra had been trying to evade Enforcement Directorate's probe for a long time and because of BJP he was finally being grilled

Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems to be on anti-opposition jibe spree as he has once again mocked the party for playing dynasty politics at a rally in Raigarh, Chhatisgarh. Recently, the Prime Minister made headlines after he lashed out at Congress in the Lok Sabha by calling the UPA regime a Mahamilawat government during its tenure. In another attack-Congress rally, this time in Chattisgarh, the PM told the gathering that the Congress party led by Gandhis was out on a bail party and the chowkidar was alert to keep a tab on the parivar. The BJP ruled the state of Chhatisgarh for 15 years and after Congress taking over the reins after the 2018 State Assembly elections, the PM criticised the Congress party for withdrawing from Ayushman Bharat, preventing CBI from entering the state and many other schemes initiated by BJP.

The PM said that the Congress party was trying to make Chhatisgarh its ATM for the next election as corruption was inherent in the party. He further said the CBI was barred from entering the state so that Congress’s corruption scams couldn’t be exposed. Taunting it as a party of naamdaar, Modi said that the Congress party has everyone either on bails or on anticipatory bail. He said that Robert Vadra (Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law) who had been trying to evade Enforcement Directorate’s probe for a long time was finally being grilled.

PM Modi’s jibe spree didn’t seem to end there as the Prime Minister while inaugurating development projects in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri took a dig at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying that Didi wasn’t fond of Chaiwallahs. He assured the tea plantation workers of PM’s pension scheme and said that all those involved in the job will be entitled to a pension. He taunted West Bengal Chief Minister for not doing enough for the tea-plantation workers.

