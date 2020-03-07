Coronavirus in India: PM Narendra Modi advised people to avoid handshakes, greet with namaste, consult doctors, and not to go by rumours being spread about coronavirus on social media. He also held a meeting with officials to review the preparations and current situation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held another review meeting on coronavirus situation in India, which has been detected in over 1 lakh people and claimed 3515 lives worldwide, on Saturday, March 7, to check on the preparations to curb and fight the virus, and asked countrymen to prefer Indian style of greeting, Namaste over handshakes. PM said the world today has shifted from handshakes to namaste, if by any mean someone has forgotten to greet by joining hands, it’s the right time to do so. So far, the doctors have confirmed 34 cases of coronavirus in India and all patients have been kept in isolation.

PM Modi said the people of the country need to be aware of hygiene and there’s absolutely no need to panic. Advising people to take proper precautionary measures, PM added people often make mistake while wearing the face mask, they touch their face which may increase the chances of spreading coronavirus.

With the rising number of cases, there have been several false advises and misconception about the virus spread out through social media. In view to such WhatsApp messages and information, Prime Minister said there have been several texts doing rounds the internet about prevention from coronavirus, people should stay away from wrong information and rumours.

He asserted that one should consult the doctor, instead of becoming a doctor.

A few days ago, Prime Minister of Israel Netanyahu too had appealed his countrymen to greet people using namaste instead of a handshake. Netanyahu said Indian style of greeting, namaste, may help curbing coronavirus and be safe, instead of the usual handshake, and it should adopted in day-to-day life.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App