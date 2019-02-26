PM Narendra Modi on IAF strike on Pakistan Jaish camps: Today while addressing a public gathering in Rajasthan’s Churu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Indian AirForce for their actions across the Line of Control (LoC). Hours after surgical strike 2.0, PM Modi said, “I assure you, the country is in safe hands.” Prime Minister in his speech said that he swears over the soil, that he will not let the country die or stop. “It is my promise to Mother India, I will not let your head be bowed. I salute our armed forces, I salute all fellow Indians, your Pradhan Sevak bows to you.”

According to the reports, on Tuesday early hours, India Air Force carried out non-military, pre-emptive air strikes and annihilated terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed’s camp. Indian officials later claimed that 25 JeM commanders have been eliminated in the reply to Pulwama attack in which more than 40 CRPF soldiers were martyred. The reports suggest that IC-814 hijacker Yousuf Azhar, the brother-in-law of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar, was among some 300 terrorists killed in the Indian Air Force strike.

Prime Minister added that the reason he is able to react bravely was because of the support and trust of the people. He added that we are a government that thinks a group is bigger than an individual, and the nation is bigger than any group.

The government sources reported that the operation was done on the directions from intelligence. India has demolished entire terror set up in the suicide bombing training centre in Balakot, Muzaffarabad and Chakoti.

