Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart Imran Khan will address the UNGA today. Pakistan is all set to raise the issue of Kashmir during the UNGA session.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday is scheduled to address the 74th United Nations General Assembly session. PM Modi is expected to deliver his speech before Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech. Pm Narendra Modi and his counterpart Imran Khan are likely to face each other at the UNGA. The two leaders will address the same platform on after the other in New York today.

Last week, Pm Narendra Modi addressed a huge gathering at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. He was joined by US President Donald Trump who called PM Modi his great friend and assured him of taking the friendship further by signing deals in business, trade and other sectors.

During his address at the Leaders’ Dialogue on Strategic Responses to Terrorist and Violent Extremist Narratives which was held on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly session, PM Modi had condemned the terrorist attacks adding that the terrorism should be condemned and there should be the institutionalization of counter-terrorism cooperation at the multilateral level.

India and Pakistan relations remain tense after India abrogated Article 370 of the constitution that provided special status to the Jammu and Kashmir. The Centre had also bifurcated the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories.

Pakistan had also urged the world community to intervene in the matter of Kashmir. It had also protested against the Indian government’s move by suspending diplomatic relations with them. On Thursday, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi boycotted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s opening statement at the SAARC Council of Foreign Ministers. Qureshi had said Pakistan will not engage with India until it lifts restrictions in the Kashmir valley. Both PM Modi and Imran Khan met US President Donald Trump at the sidelines of the UNGA.

However, India had asserted that Kashmir issue is an internal matter while the rival country Pakistan tried to internationalize the matter.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App