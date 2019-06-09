PM Narendra Modi on Sunday visited Balaji temple in Andhra Pradesh. He was accompanied by CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy. PM was on a two-day visit to the Maldives and Sri Lanka. PM Modi held talks with heads in both countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati where he conveyed his best wishes to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and has assured the Chief Minister that Centre will continue to work for the development of the state of Andhra Pradesh. PM Modi who arrived in Andhra Pradesh after his two-day visit to the Maldives and Sri Lanka. While addressing BJP workers, he said that after a huge victory, expectations of the people, have increased. He said that Centre is working for a brighter India.

PM Modi asserted that from agriculture to scientific innovation, Andhra Pradesh can show the path to the country in terms of development in the particular fields while adding that there are two big opportunities in front of every India. 2019 marks the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and 2022 would be the 75th year of Independence.

Recently, PM Modi took over as the Prime Minister of India for the second consecutive term after BJP swept Lok Sabha elections in the country. PM Modi wished Andhra Pradesh CM for his landslide victory in the state. He also asserted that the state will develop under the Reddy’s leadership. PM Modi, who is scheduled to depart for New Delhi in the evening also offered prayers at Balaji Mandir in Tirupati. PM Narendra Modi was accompanied by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his visit to the temple.

PM Modi on Saturday visited the Maldives and Sri Lanka where he met President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and President Maithripala Sirisena respectively. This was PM Modi’s first overseas visit after Lok Sabha elections 2019. His visit was considered as a sign of India’s affirmation of solidarity with Sri Lanka in the wake of the deadly Easter bombings in April this year.

PM Modi had also paid tribute to the at St Anthony’s Church in Colombo, which had come under terrorist attack during the Easter celebrations.

