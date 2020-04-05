Amid coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people to light candles, Dias, and flashlights to give a thank and salute to the corona warriors. Bollywood celebs, politicians and almost everyone light the lamp.

Prime Minister narendra Modi, Amit Shah, President ram Nath Kovind, JP Nadda, Piyush Goyal and other leaders light Diyas and tribute to health officials. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother also light lamp at her house to stand in the fight againstg the coronavirus. Also, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel, Aliya Bhatt, Kartik Aryan, Hritik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Lata Mangeshkar, Arjun Rampal and other light Dias, candles, and flashlights to give honor to the people who are volunteering to save people and trying to make their lockdown easy.

Since the coronavirus outbreak hail India, Doctors, Cleaners, Police officials, NGO workers and others have been working to make our life easier. Doctors are putting their lives in danger to protect ours. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday released a recorded video on Twitter. The PM urged people to light Dias, Flashlights and candles in honor of the task forces at 9 pm for 9 minutes on Sunday. Many people have followed the PM’s instruction and light Dias at their homes. The street lights in many places were also closed, people enjoyed the activity as a festival.

On PM’s appeal to the nation, Indian Army lit candles&diyas at forward locations on Line of Control. Army stands united with 130 crore Indians who are united through a common resolve to fight against #COVID19: PRO Udhampur, Directorate of Public Relations, Ministry of Defence pic.twitter.com/pKZCMzwOZO — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020

Ended 9 Minutes of Silence with #9बजे9मिनट with a prayer to the Cosmos to forgive us and heal humanity. Thanku @PMOIndia for uniting a Billion for the universe. pic.twitter.com/W5UjIfngxr — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) April 5, 2020

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Janta Curfew on March 22, 2020. That day PM asked people to clap and bang Thali’s from the house. Political leaders and other have shown their support to the task forces. Varun Dhawan, Hritik Roshan, Akshay Kumar and other celebrities also did the activity will full of hopes and shared their gratitude to the health care workers.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App