PM Narendra Modi promises to double farmers’ income by 2022, says BJP will focus on infrastructure, job creation after returning to power: "I don't have any rivals but just contenders," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an interview to a news channel. PM Modi said that he doesn't consider his opponents as his rivals but they are his competitors. Earlier in the day, the prime minister filed his nomination papers from Varanasi, the Uttar Pradesh temple city which will go to polls in the 7th phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the crowd as he stands in front of a statue of freedom fighter Madan Mohan Malviya at Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi, India, Thursday, April 25, 2019. The ongoing general election is seen as a referendum on Modi's five-year rule. He has adopted a nationalist pitch in trying to win votes from the country's Hindu majority by projecting a tough stance against Pakistan, India's Muslim-majority neighbor and archrival. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

PM Narendra Modi promises to double farmers’ income by 2022, says BJP will focus on infrastructure, job creation after returning to power: “I don’t have any rivals but just contenders,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an interview to a news channel. PM Modi said that he doesn’t consider his opponents as his rivals but they are his competitors. Earlier in the day, the prime minister filed his nomination papers from Varanasi, the Uttar Pradesh temple city which will go to polls in the 7th phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

When asked about the Congress party’s U-turn from fielding party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Varanasi, PM Modi replied saying that there is a sense of excitement and happiness among the people of Varanasi. A couple of days back, there were reports that it was highly likely that the Congress would field Priyanka from the constituency, however, the party came up with the name of Ajay Rai.

Apart from that PM Modi discussed several issues during the interview. Taking a potshot at the Opposition, PM Modi said that the opposition parties don’t abuse him anymore as they have started abusing the EVMs.

Highlighting the achievements of his party in the past 5 years, the prime minister said that he was amused with the BJP’s economic management. He claimed that the demonetisation actually resulted in the return of almost all of the outlawed currency.

Terming the BJP’s alliance with the People Democratic Party (PDP) as mahamilavat (adulteration), PM Modi said that the party expected Mufti Sahab would bring a solution to the Kashmir issue, however, it did not come out well. He said both the parties were poles apart and it was like a mixture of oil and water. He added that we broke the alliance for the sake of democracy.

Attacking the UPA government, the prime minister said that inflation no longer debated in the country, however, till 2014 it stayed the most debated issue. He further added that after returning to power, the BJP will focus on creating new jobs and infrastructure. He also promised to double farmers’ income by 2022.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App