Condemning terrorism PM Modi also said, the time has come for all the right-thinking nations to come together and eradicate terrorism. Referring to terrorist outfit Al-Qaeda, PM Modi said that a few weeks before the 1988 Seoul Olympics, Al-Qaeda was formed which is the reason why radicalization and terrorism have become global threats to world peace and security

The Seoul Peace Prize Cultural Foundation had announced the peace prize for PM Modi in October last year

Prime Minister Modi who is on a two-day visit to South Korea received the Seoul Peace Prize this morning for his contribution to international cooperation and human development by the South Korean government. PM Modi while dedicating the award to the people of India said, the award belonged to efforts put in by the people for contributing in the growth of the country.

Condemning terrorism PM Modi also said, the time has come for all the right-thinking nations to come together and eradicate terrorism. Referring to terrorist outfit Al-Qaeda, PM Modi said that a few weeks before the 1988 Seoul Olympics, Al-Qaeda was formed which is the reason why radicalization and terrorism have become global threats to world peace and security.

PM Modi: A few weeks before the Seoul Olympics(1988), an organization called Al-Qaeda was formed. Today, radicalization and terrorism have become global and are the biggest threats to world peace and security #SeoulPeacePrize pic.twitter.com/LBD2r64jsQ — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2019

PM Modi and South Korea President Moon Jae-in have signed seven agreements to strengthen ties in areas related to infrastructure, development, media, start-ups and combating trans-border and international crime. The meeting aims to bolster bilateral trade and cultural ties between both nations.

PM Modi: I would like quote a portion of the 1988 Olympics Theme Song, as it captures the hopeful spirit for a better tomorrow for all- 'Hand in hand, we stand, all across the land, we can make this world, a better place in which to live' pic.twitter.com/T4HoxKDzOL — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2019

PM Modi: A few weeks before the Seoul Olympics(1988), an organization called Al-Qaeda was formed. Today, radicalization and terrorism have become global and are the biggest threats to world peace and security #SeoulPeacePrize pic.twitter.com/LBD2r64jsQ — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2019

The Seoul Peace Prize Cultural Foundation had announced the peace prize for PM Modi in October last year. Both South Korea and India have signed 7 pacts in various sectors. Some of the key agreements include the following:

• The Ministry of Home Affairs, India and the Korean National Police Agency have signed MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) to strengthen cooperation between the law enforcement agencies of the two countries and to tackle trans-border and international crimes

• An agreement to release a joint stamp in remembrance of Princess Suriratna, a legendary princess of Ayodhya who went to Korea in Ad 48 and married King Kim-Suro has also been signed.

• Operations of the Korean Plus organisation facilitating investment by Korean companies in the Indian market has also been sanctioned.

• Agreement on fisheries and aquaculture to strengthen cooperation through workshops and exchange programmes in the field of aquaculture.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More