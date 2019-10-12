PM Narendra Modi on Saturday removes solid waste from the Mamallapuram beach in Tamil Nadu. He also shared the video on social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took to plogging at a beach in Tamil Nadu’s Mamallapuram. PM Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is on a two-day visit to India, will hold the second round of informal summit in the state. Earlier the day, PM Modi took to social media websites and posted a video of him while cleaning a beach. The exercise, which lasted over 30 minutes, combines both jogging and picking up litter from the river beach.

PM Narendra Modi also released several pictures of him while walking across the river beach despite his busy schedule. He tweeted: Plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram this morning. It lasted for over 30 minutes. Also handed over my ‘collection’ to Jeyaraj, who is a part of the hotel staff. Let us ensure our public places are clean and tidy! Let us also ensure we remain fit and healthy.

Recently, PM Modi in his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio address had urged citizens to participate in plogging run on October 2. The government had also organized several two-km-long runs to promote the plogging in the country. He had also said the sports ministry is organising Fit India Plogging Run for two-km. Earlier, in his address to the nation through Mann Ki Baat had praised Mumbai-based lawyer Afroz Shah for cleaning Mumbai’s Versova beach. Afroz Shah had organized a mass cleanliness drive and removed more than a million kg of hazardous waste and plastic trash from the beach.

Plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram this morning. It lasted for over 30 minutes. Also handed over my ‘collection’ to Jeyaraj, who is a part of the hotel staff. Let us ensure our public places are clean and tidy! Let us also ensure we remain fit and healthy. pic.twitter.com/qBHLTxtM9y — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 12, 2019

He had also said several districts across the country are getting special garbage bins to segregate liquid and solid waste. He urged people to join the campaign and share the pictures while removing trash from the areas.

