Prime minister Narendra Modi on Monday released a commemorative coin worth Rs 100 in the memory of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The coin has been released a day ahead of late Vajpayee’s 94th birth anniversary. Vajpayee’s birth anniversary is also celebrated as good governance day by the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP). Releasing the 100 rupee coin in the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Vajpayee wanted democracy to be supreme. He built the Jana Sangh but when the time came to rescue our democracy, he went to Janata Party. Likewise, when the choice was between remaining in power or to follow his ideology he left Janata party and formed BJP. Further, Modi said that the party which was built by Vajpayee has now become one of the largest political parties of the country.

The coin features the Emblem of India on the front with Satyamev Jayate inscribed below. Also the words Bharat and India are inscribed below the Lion Capital of Ashoka Pillar. At the reverse is the portrait of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and his name inscribed in both Devanagari and Roman.

While the coin is made up of silver (50%), copper (40%), nickel (5%) and zinc (5%), the weight of the coin is 135 grams.

The government has also announced the release of Rs 75 coin as well to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

