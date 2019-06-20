PM Narendra Modi responds to Shikhar Dhawan’s emotional video, wishes fast recovery to cricketer: Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to cricket Shikher Dhawan’s emotional video on the micro-blogging site Twitter and wished him fast recovery on Thursday. Prime Minister said that there is no doubt the pitch is going to miss the Indian opener and hope he recovers at the earliest so that he make a come back on the field and contribute to India’s more victories.
Indian opener and the left-handed batsman was ruled out of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 after he suffered a thumb injury during match against Australia. He was hit by Pat Cummins’ pacy delivery. After consulting doctors and physiotherapists, Dhawan has been advised to rest for next 3 weeks.