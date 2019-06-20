PM Narendra Modi wished fast recovery to cricketer Shikhar Dhawan on Twitter on Thursday. Responding to Shikhar Dhawan's emotional video, Prime Minister said that pitch is going to miss him and may he recovers soon to contribute in India's upcoming victories.

Indian opener and the left-handed batsman was ruled out of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 after he suffered a thumb injury during match against Australia. He was hit by Pat Cummins’ pacy delivery. After consulting doctors and physiotherapists, Dhawan has been advised to rest for next 3 weeks.

Dear @SDhawan25, no doubt the pitch will miss you but I hope you recover at the earliest so that you can once again be back on the field and contribute to more wins for the nation. https://t.co/SNFccgeXAo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 20, 2019

